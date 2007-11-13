It's coming. Yes, it is. Next Monday is everyone's favourite Kotakuday, Ban Monday! Our recent contest brought hoards of new commenters. While we do welcome the new folks, we also want to warn them. We ban here at Kotaku. Ban like crazy. So please do not confuse our comment sections with your run-of-the-mill forum, boards, blah blah. We are always open to ban submissions, but next Monday the ban sensitivity on the Hammer will be turned up max. Keep a watchful eye and get those submissions ready to send out next Monday. Stop, Ban Hammer time!
If you need any wrath to be condoned upon the mortals, inform me, and my hand will be swift and destructive.