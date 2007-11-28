The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

NFL Tour Soundtrack

youngdre.jpgNFL Tour may not hit stores until January 8, but the soundtrack for the game is due to hit EA Trax tomorrow and it looks like a pretty eclectic mix.

The soundtrack, which will be previewable on the Trax site or buyable on iTunes includes a song from Young Dre, who I'm told is most likely to break out later this year.

Hit the jump for the full soundtrack list.Aceyalone featuring Chali 2Na Easy Lightining Strikes

Airbourne Blackjack Runnin' Wild

All Time Low This Is How We Do So Wrong, It's Right

Biffy Clyro Saturday Superhouse Puzzle

Black Tide Shout Light From Above

E Da Boss featuring Gift Of Gab & Lateef The Truth Speaker Go Left Go Left

Flo Rida Radio Mail On Sunday

L.A. Symphony Break It Down Unleashed

Lupe Fiasco Superstar The Cool

Madina Lake Stars From Them, Through Us, To You

MxPx Shut It Down Secret Weapon

Project 86 Illuminate Rival Factions

Rooney Paralyzed Calling The World

Silverstein Bodies and Words Arrivals & Departures

The Almost Say This Sooner Southern Weather

Young Dre Get It Bigga Than Life

Zion I Don't Lose Ya Head

