NFL Tour Soundtrack

NFL Tour may not hit stores until January 8, but the soundtrack for the game is due to hit EA Trax tomorrow and it looks like a pretty eclectic mix.
The soundtrack, which will be previewable on the Trax site or buyable on iTunes includes a song from Young Dre, who I'm told is most likely to break out later this year.
Hit the jump for the full soundtrack list.Aceyalone featuring Chali 2Na Easy Lightining Strikes
Airbourne Blackjack Runnin' Wild
All Time Low This Is How We Do So Wrong, It's Right
Biffy Clyro Saturday Superhouse Puzzle
Black Tide Shout Light From Above
E Da Boss featuring Gift Of Gab & Lateef The Truth Speaker Go Left Go Left
Flo Rida Radio Mail On Sunday
L.A. Symphony Break It Down Unleashed
Lupe Fiasco Superstar The Cool
Madina Lake Stars From Them, Through Us, To You
MxPx Shut It Down Secret Weapon
Project 86 Illuminate Rival Factions
Rooney Paralyzed Calling The World
Silverstein Bodies and Words Arrivals & Departures
The Almost Say This Sooner Southern Weather
Young Dre Get It Bigga Than Life
Zion I Don't Lose Ya Head
