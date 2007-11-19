NiGHTS Journey of Dreams Transformation Trailer

Here we finally get treated to a nice lengthy NiGHTS trailer. This game from Sega is causing quite a stir and the lines to play it at TGS were phenomenally long. At least this trailer has some better music than the last one we saw. I know, I know it was the original music and everyone got in a tizzy because I said it was terrible. Well sorry, but nostalgic or not it was still terrible. One man's opinion.