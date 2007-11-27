The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

NiGHTS PS2 Remake Stays True To Bad Graphics

nights_ps2_graphics.jpgDon't worry, we're still getting updated graphics with our PlayStation 2 port of Sega's Saturn era hit NiGHTS Into Dreams. However, Sega looks to have stayed true to the 1996 original, including the game's original presentation in the remake. It's probably designed to make you appreciate the new coat of paint.

Good thing, too, as Sega's other Saturn-era remakes released under the budget Sega Ages line were starting to make the PlayStation 2 version of NiGHTS Into Dreams look like a bit of a rip-off. Non-postage stamp sized screens are available at Gpara.

NiGHTS Into Dreams [Gpara]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles