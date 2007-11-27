NiGHTS PS2 Remake Stays True To Bad Graphics

Don't worry, we're still getting updated graphics with our PlayStation 2 port of Sega's Saturn era hit NiGHTS Into Dreams. However, Sega looks to have stayed true to the 1996 original, including the game's original presentation in the remake. It's probably designed to make you appreciate the new coat of paint.

Good thing, too, as Sega's other Saturn-era remakes released under the budget Sega Ages line were starting to make the PlayStation 2 version of NiGHTS Into Dreams look like a bit of a rip-off. Non-postage stamp sized screens are available at Gpara.

