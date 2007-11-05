NiGHTS Using Wii Weather Channel

Today, SEGA announced that upcoming Wii title NiGHTS: Journey into Dreams will take advantage of the console's Weather Channel. Not part of the singular player game, NiGHTS features a section called "My Dream" that features artificial life called A-LIFE. It's part of the dream world, and it seems to be an area where players can chill and enjoy mini-games. With not so hot graphics.
Perhaps these are just early renders, because the graphics in NiGHTS: Journey into Dreams are quite solid for a Wii title. Perhaps! Wii NiGHTS Weather [Game Watch Impress]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink