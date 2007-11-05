The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

NiGHTS Using Wii Weather Channel

nights11.jpg Today, SEGA announced that upcoming Wii title NiGHTS: Journey into Dreams will take advantage of the console's Weather Channel. Not part of the singular player game, NiGHTS features a section called "My Dream" that features artificial life called A-LIFE. It's part of the dream world, and it seems to be an area where players can chill and enjoy mini-games. With not so hot graphics.

Perhaps these are just early renders, because the graphics in NiGHTS: Journey into Dreams are quite solid for a Wii title. Perhaps! Wii NiGHTS Weather [Game Watch Impress]

