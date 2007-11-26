Ninja Gaiden 2 Is A BLOODFEST

Ninja Gaiden II isn't about difficulty. It's not about timing, it's not about precision, it's not about the controls. Well, it might be all those things, but they're not the star attraction. No, that role looks like going to the game's BLOOD. The buckets and buckets and buckets of BLOOD. Oh, so, so much BLOOD. Why the capitalisation? Look at that screenshot up there. "Blood" just doesn't cut it anymore.
