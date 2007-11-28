Nintendo: 350k Wii Sold Last Week, Record DS Sales

Last week was the Wii's second best since its launch and the DS broke the 600,000 record previously set by the Game Boy Advance by more than 50,000, Nintendo said today.

The company sold 350,000 consoles last week, 50,000 more than the previous week, but still not nearly as many as the launch week of the device when Nintendo sold more than 600,000 units.

Nintendo says they are on track to sell 17.5 million Wiis in the fiscal year ending March 31, up from the 14.5 million execs initially predicted last fall.

The company told the AP that they've pumped up production to about 1.8 million per a month, but still doesn't think that will be enough to meet demand and manufacturers cannot increase production again.

"I couldn't find a single Wii system on the shelves — literally as I was walking into a Wal-Mart at 11 a.m., someone was walking out with the last one," Fils-Aime said in an interview at the company's new office here. "Consumers are buying every game we can put into the system." Fils-Aime predicted a new sales record the week before Christmas, despite being "very concerned" about the U.S. economy and the rising price of gasoline. About 40 percent of Wii sales have been in North America and Latin America, while 35 percent were in Asia, primarily Japan, and the rest came from Europe and the Middle East.

Fils-Aime went on to say that Nintendo is not deliberately constraining supply. The press release goes on to say that Nintendo sold 653,000 Nintendo DS last week, setting a new all-time sales record for Thanksgiving week, beating out the previous mark set by the Game Boy Advance when it sold 600,000.

George Harrison seemed downright giddy with the news:

"As shoppers look for ways to maximize their limited holiday spending money, they turn to gifts that can be used by the entire family," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "Wii and Nintendo DS offer something for every member of the family. They're the most fun video game experiences at the most affordable price."