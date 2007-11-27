The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo Can't Smash All Piracy

super_smash_bros_003.jpgThe Nintendo DS may be a crazy-successful piece of hardware, but the side effect is that the R4 DS game loader, equipment that allows one to load DS games that were downloaded/pirated/backed up, is pretty successful, too. The Times has just gotten wind of the R4 DS, and points out that its ease of use (from their "testing") means it could make a major impact on DS game sales.

So how did Nintendo respond?

We are keeping a close eye on the products and studying them. But we cannot smash all of them.

And our head is filled with visions of some poor sap, dressed in a Mario costume, trudging through suburbia, knocking on doors and grabbing DSs from those who answer—throwing them on the ground and stomping with vengeance.

The R4 chip is only small - but it looks like a giant pirate to Nintendo [via MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles