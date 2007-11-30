The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Nintendo Has "No Plans" For More Western Talent

geist_225.jpgGame|Life's Chris Kohler recently sat down with Nintendo senior VP George Harrison to chat about the current state of Western development on the Wii and Nintendo DS. Harrison told Game|Life that he was unaware of any plans to bring in developers beyond those already working on Nintendo published software. Nintendo's more recent notable efforts from the West include Retro Studios' Metroid Prime 3: Corruption and Mario Strikers Charged. While those games, and their respective series, have performed quite well, as Kohler points out, N-Space's Geist for the Gamecube was a critical disaster for the company.

Harrison stated that the current market leader is instead looking to third parties such as Ubisoft and EA to appeal to non-Japanese gamers. The future plans of Retro are currently unknown, but N-Space was reported to be knee deep in Wii development some 18 months ago.

Nintendo: 'No Plans' To Increase Western Game Development [Game|Life]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles