Nintendo Have New Customers, Old Strategies

wiibox2.jpgWiis are hard to come by. We know. Every stop to consider just why, though? Why Nintendo didn't see this coming and just, you know...make more Wiis? Course you have. Nintendo's George Harrison has the answer:

Typically, we'd have begun stockpiling console hardware back in August. But this year, we were selling all the Wii we could get, and we got all the way through the summer with basically no inventory in our warehouse.

In other words, when they pitched the console to the mass market, they didn't foresee that the mass market doesn't buy consoles in the traditional "everything at Christmas" model the industry's used to. Those types will buy it 24/7, 365. Chalk that one up to a lesson learned, Nintendo.

