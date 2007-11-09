Nintendo Unveils Check Mii Out Channel

The evening of November 11th will see an all-new channel join the Wii's lineup, as Nintendo officially announces the Check Mii Out Channel. The channel consists of two different areas, the Posting Plaza and the contest section. The posting Plaza acts as a sort of Mii marketplace, where users can upload their Miis, browse other people's creations by region, search for Miis by number or creator, or just pull up random thousand of the little guys for a party on your television. Find one you like and you can import it directly to your system. The contest section will host Mii creation contests based on famous people, historical figures, or even descriptive themes left open to personal interpretation. Contests will run two weeks, with the first week for entry and the second for judging. The prizes? Why notoriety of course, which to a creative person is worth its weight in gold! Nice to see the Mii concept expanded somewhat. I plan on downloading every Mii I can until my console explodes.

NINTENDO SAYS 'CHECK MII OUT' WITH CREATIVE NEW CHANNEL FOR WII

Free Interactive Channel Lets Users View, Vote for the Best Mii Creations

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 8, 2007 ï¿½ It's no secret that fans of Nintendo's Wiiï¿½ system love their Miiï¿½ characters ï¿½ those adorably cartoonish caricatures of friends and family members that can be used in games like Wii Sportsï¿½. Some of the more artistic fans have even taken it upon themselves to make Miis of celebrities, politicians and fictional characters. Nintendo supports consumers' creative spirit with the Nov. 11 evening launch of the Check Mii Out Channel. This free new channel can be downloaded from the WiiWareï¿½ section of the Wii Shop Channel by people who have their Wii systems connected to the Internet.

"The Check Mii Out Channel lets people show off their Mii creations and vote on those created by others," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "It's yet another way that we're building fun, interactive communities of Wii owners without charging them extra for the privilege."

In the Posting Plaza, users can submit, exchange or just browse Miis posted by others in their region or worldwide. The channel offers the ability to look at a random selection of 1,000 Miis or to see just the current or all-time favorites. Players have a variety of ways to search for specific Miis, including by the name of its creator or by a number specific to each Mii. Once users have found that "special Mii," they can even tag their favourites or import them to their own Wii systems.

The contest section of the Check Mii Out Channel challenges users to submit Mii creations to represent a specific person, character or theme. These could include historical figures (Abraham Lincoln or Vincent Van Gogh), fictional characters (the Tooth Fairy or the New Year's Baby) or descriptive themes ("the biggest bully ever" or "the overbearing boss"). Users can then vote on Miis submitted by others to determine the Mii that best fits the challenge. Each contest will generally last two weeks: one for creating and submitting Miis, and the second week for people to vote on the results.

The Check Mii Out Channel is the latest addition to other fun, interactive informational channels, such as the News Channel, Everybody Votes Channel and Forecast Channel. Remember that Wii features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about this and other Wii features, visit Wii.com.

