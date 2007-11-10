Nintendo Won't *Really* Have 200 VC Games By Christmas

When Reggie said Nintendo would have 200 games on the US Virtual Console by the end of the year, something didn't add up. Like the maths. They didn't add up. Unless they kicked it up a notch and started releasing 4+ games a week, no way would they hit that number. And they won't! Nintendo PR have stepped in to "clarify" Reggie's comments, saying that the 200 figure was only an approximation, not a hard number. Sorry. Nintendo Not Upping VC Output [IGN]