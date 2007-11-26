Nintendo's Biggest Threat? R4

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

nintendo385_243926a.jpg It's called the R4, and it's here to rain on Nintendo's parade. The R4 fits right into the DS's cartridge slot. Data is stored on a Micro SD and downloaded via a flash drive. The R4 has a small slot that the Micro SD card goes into. The China-made piracy device is available all over Akihabara, where retailers advertise it vaguely: "New R4 shipment has finally arrived! You know what it does! Absolutely no questions will be answered concerning this product..." or "Guaranteed for one week only! Of course we can't explain what the R4 will do..." Says a Nintendo spokesperson:

We are keeping a close eye on the products and studying them. But we cannot smash all of them.

With DS games appearing on the internet within days of release, the R4 is certainly be a very real threat. And something Nintendo should be keeping a closer eye on. The R4 Chip is Small [Times Online, Thanks Philip!]

