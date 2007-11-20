The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

NIS America Bringing Puzzle Game

puchi_puchi_ds_store.jpg Say "Nippon Ichi Software" turned-based strategy games come to mind that have made the Japanese developer. NIS created an American arm (NIS America) to help localize games like Disgaea. But what else does the subsidiary do? Next February, it's bringing over Jaleco puzzle game Puchi Puchi Virus. Says NIS America president Haru Akenaga:

Our core audience will remain the same, but we will also appeal to the information rich yet time poor casual gamers with unique and distinctive titles.

M'kay. You do that. Full press release reading fun after the jump!

Santa Ana, CA - NIS America announces its first puzzle game, Puchi Puchi Virusâ„¢ for the Nintendo DSâ„¢. Puchi Puchi Virusâ„¢ will be localised by a new team within NIS America to fulfil an emerging group of gamers. "Our core audience will remain the same, but we will also appeal to the information rich yet time poor casual gamers with unique and distinctive titles." says Haru Akenaga, president of NIS America.

About Puchi Puchi Virusâ„¢

Puchi Puchi Virusâ„¢ does not resemble the ordinary puzzle game. The usual "object drop" style was replaced with a more intuitive system of "object linkage". Its simple design and surprisingly in-depth game play can addict even the most demanding puzzle game enthusiasts. The object is to form at least a single triangle formation by linking viruses together and erasing them from the screen. Victory conditions vary from mission to mission, but erasing all of the viruses will be the fundamental rule of this game. Erase all the viruses and you win, but if the screen gets filled with the emerging viruses you lose. Note: there is a twist to this system that gives depth to the game play. Viruses turn to stone if left alone for a while, which cannot be selected to form a triangle. However, these stones can be erased if they are within a triangle that you create. With a little luck and practice players can rake in massive points by letting viruses turn to stone and erasing them all at once.

RELEASE DATE: February 2008 PLATFORM: Nintendo DSâ„¢ GENRE: Puzzle PLAYER(S): 2

NIS America Game [Go Nintendo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles