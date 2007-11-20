NIS America Bringing Puzzle Game

Say "Nippon Ichi Software" turned-based strategy games come to mind that have made the Japanese developer. NIS created an American arm (NIS America) to help localize games like Disgaea. But what else does the subsidiary do? Next February, it's bringing over Jaleco puzzle game Puchi Puchi Virus. Says NIS America president Haru Akenaga:

M'kay. You do that. Full press release reading fun after the jump!

Santa Ana, CA - NIS America announces its first puzzle game, Puchi Puchi Virusâ„¢ for the Nintendo DSâ„¢. Puchi Puchi Virusâ„¢ will be localised by a new team within NIS America to fulfil an emerging group of gamers. "Our core audience will remain the same, but we will also appeal to the information rich yet time poor casual gamers with unique and distinctive titles." says Haru Akenaga, president of NIS America. About Puchi Puchi Virusâ„¢ Puchi Puchi Virusâ„¢ does not resemble the ordinary puzzle game. The usual "object drop" style was replaced with a more intuitive system of "object linkage". Its simple design and surprisingly in-depth game play can addict even the most demanding puzzle game enthusiasts. The object is to form at least a single triangle formation by linking viruses together and erasing them from the screen. Victory conditions vary from mission to mission, but erasing all of the viruses will be the fundamental rule of this game. Erase all the viruses and you win, but if the screen gets filled with the emerging viruses you lose. Note: there is a twist to this system that gives depth to the game play. Viruses turn to stone if left alone for a while, which cannot be selected to form a triangle. However, these stones can be erased if they are within a triangle that you create. With a little luck and practice players can rake in massive points by letting viruses turn to stone and erasing them all at once. RELEASE DATE: February 2008 PLATFORM: Nintendo DSâ„¢ GENRE: Puzzle PLAYER(S): 2

