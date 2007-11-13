No More Contest Entries, M'kay?

Starting at midnight EST time, we ceased accepting entries for our BlackSite: Area 51 contest. Check back in the morning for info on how this is going to play out. Until then, check out what we're giving away. Specs after the jump!

Processor: IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢ 2 Quad Q6600 2.4GHz 8MB Cache 1066MHz FSB Operating System (Office software not included): Genuine WindowsÂ® XP Media Center Edition 2005 - With no Media Center Remote Control or TV Tuner Chassis: AlienwareÂ® P2 Chassis with AlienIceâ„¢ 3.0 Video Cooling and 1000 Watt SLI Capable Power Supply - Space Black Chassis Customization : AlienwareÂ® Standard System Lighting - Astral Blue High-Performance Liquid Cooling: AlienwareÂ® Standard System Cooling Motherboard: AlienwareÂ® Approved NVIDIA nForce 680i SLI Motherboard Memory: High-Performance 800MHz DDR2 SDRAM - 1GB - 2 x 512MB System Drive: Single Drive Configuration - 250GB Serial ATA 3Gb/s 7,200 RPM w/ 8MB Cache Primary CD ROM/DVD ROM: 18X Dual Layer DVDÂ±RW/CD-RW Writer w/ Nero Software Suite Graphics Processor: Single Graphics Processors - 768MB NVIDIAÂ® GeForceâ„¢ 8800 GTX Monitor: No Monitor Sound Card: High-Definition 7.1 Performance Audio Keyboard: AlienwareÂ® USB Full-Size Keyboard Mouse : AlienwareÂ® Optical 3-Button Mouse with Scroll Wheel Warranty: 1-Year AlienCare Toll-Free 24/7 Phone Support w/ Onsite Service Alienware Extras: AlienwareÂ® Mousepad Alienware Extras: AlienInspection - Exclusive Integration and Inspection - $100 Value - FREE! Alienware Extras: AlienWiring - Exclusive Internal Wire Management - $100 Value - FREE!