No More Heroes Site Adds Wallpapers, New Videos

Marvelous Entertainment and Grasshopper Manufacture lare oading up the No More Heroes site with new game clips weekly and now they've added wallpapers to the mix as well. Currently there are two wallpapers available with seven more coming in the next four weeks. As for the videos, they are advertising that there will be a total of fifty-one with thirty-five available at this time. So, if you want to deck out your computer in the latest No More Heroes fashion, head on over to the NMH website.
No More Heroes Website [Thanks, Luis]
