No More Heroes Video Trio

Marvelous Entertainment brings us a trio of No More Heroes videos. They are short and sweet but really give you a feel for the style and humor of the game. I'm really digging the 8-bit style elements like the pulsing heart and markers. The fist one has a little gameplay with some fighting, while the second shows how you power your weapons and yourself up. My favourite though, is the third clip featuring a look into lead character Travis' room which features some Japanese robot and figure collectibles, a short stint with a kitten and trip to the can with an amazingly weird and hilarious put-your-pants-back-on dance.
Make the jump for the other two videos.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink