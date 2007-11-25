No More Heroes Video Trio

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Marvelous Entertainment brings us a trio of No More Heroes videos. They are short and sweet but really give you a feel for the style and humor of the game. I'm really digging the 8-bit style elements like the pulsing heart and markers. The fist one has a little gameplay with some fighting, while the second shows how you power your weapons and yourself up. My favourite though, is the third clip featuring a look into lead character Travis' room which features some Japanese robot and figure collectibles, a short stint with a kitten and trip to the can with an amazingly weird and hilarious put-your-pants-back-on dance.

Make the jump for the other two videos.

