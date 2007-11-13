No More Heroes Wisely Targeting Fans Of T&A

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

playsilvia.jpgThe way to a gamer's heart? Through his zipper, it seems. That's the philosophy adopted by the gang at Marvelous Interactive and Grasshopper Manufacture, as illustrated by the new promotional vehicle for No More Heroes, a weekly, bikini-filled cosplay feature. Suda 51's Wii bound action game will be responsible for a fresh batch of cleavage-filled photos of Japanese models portraying Silvia Christel, the United States Assassin Association official who will also appear in various states of undress in No More Heroes.

Week one features 24-year old Yuzuki Aikawa, a gravure model who excels in the bikini arts. A bold move by Marvelous Interactive, venturing into uncharted sexual marketing territory. Is there a Nobel prize for pandering that we can zip off to these guys?

PlaySilvia [No More Heroes]

