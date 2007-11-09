No Pricks in The Witcher

Action RPG The Witcher is saucy. And has the censored dialogue to prove it! The English version is way toned down to the Polish original. Writer Sande Chen conceedes, saying "My writing partner and I worked on the English adaptatioin of the script (based on the translation from the Polish script). It was edited down considerably, not because of censorship, though." Then why? Oh right, for shits and giggles. TTLG Forums have compared the translated Polish to the watered down English. The differences are striking. That, after the j-u-m-p.
Original Smith: Why do pricks go in cunts? It's the natural order of things. Humans have always disliked dwarves and elves. Not for me to know why. Edited Version Smith: Humans have always hated dwarves and elves.
So if anyone ever asks how babies are made, just tell them: "Humans have always hated dwarves and elves." They will totally get it. The clean version doesn't only change the naughty words, but most of the regular words too. Pretty much all the words were changed around, even the prepositions. The Witcher [TTLG via CVG UK]
You are standing in an open field west of a white house, with a boarded front door. There is a small mailbox here. Humans have always hated dwarves and elves. [Fixed]
Back in the good old days of Interactive Fiction (Text based adventures for you young fellas...ok fine, I'm only 25.) the only thing we had was words. So those words had to convey exactly what was going on, and in what context. In the translated version, we lose all of the motivation of the characters, and hence we lose the connection that one is supposed to gain in an RPG setting.
I'm an adult, and I'm perfectly capable of deciding what is appropriate for myself. I find the "flavour" of the original version to be much more aesthetically pleasing than the translated version. When I'm playing an RPG of any kind, that's what I'm looking for. Flavour.
What annoys me about things like this is that the "Western" world has gotten so overly into censorship that we've started to deny ourselves the right to choose what we do and do not want.
Of course, for a country that doesn't even have an R18+ rating for video games... we're hardly one to talk.