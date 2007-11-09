No Pricks in The Witcher

Action RPG The Witcher is saucy. And has the censored dialogue to prove it! The English version is way toned down to the Polish original. Writer Sande Chen conceedes, saying "My writing partner and I worked on the English adaptatioin of the script (based on the translation from the Polish script). It was edited down considerably, not because of censorship, though." Then why? Oh right, for shits and giggles. TTLG Forums have compared the translated Polish to the watered down English. The differences are striking. That, after the j-u-m-p.

Original Smith: Why do pricks go in cunts? It's the natural order of things. Humans have always disliked dwarves and elves. Not for me to know why. Edited Version Smith: Humans have always hated dwarves and elves.

So if anyone ever asks how babies are made, just tell them: "Humans have always hated dwarves and elves." They will totally get it. The clean version doesn't only change the naughty words, but most of the regular words too. Pretty much all the words were changed around, even the prepositions. The Witcher [TTLG via CVG UK]