Not Another Nintendo Mini-Cake Collection!

mario_minicakes.jpgThings tend to get a little hairy on NPD sales data day, which, by the way, is not over yet. Media Create sales are due any minute now, so we'll see precisely how well Sony performed with its new 40GB edition of the PlayStation 3 and we expect comments from The Big 3 within the hour. Given all that, Super Mario Bros. cupcakes, specifically, would be a nice break right about now. Something short, sweet, pick up and eat, with that thick leathery frosting might cleanse the palette of bitter fanboy tears.

More detailed pics of these fine pastries at the Flickr photostream.

Super Mario Cupcakes [Flickr - thanks, AxleMunshine!]

