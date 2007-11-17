NPD Data Loses Toys R Us Sales

The most recent sales data from the NPD Group is missing a key retailer, reports GameDaily, as Toys R Us data was not factored into October's monthly sales charts. Martin Zagorsek VP at The NPD Group told GameDaily that "we typically add a few retailers and lose one or two" and defends the company's results, adding "overall our market coverage has not changed very much compared to last year." More details on the change in NPD numbers at the original report.

