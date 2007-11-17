The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

NPD Data Loses Toys R Us Sales

geoffrey_tru.jpgThe most recent sales data from the NPD Group is missing a key retailer, reports GameDaily, as Toys R Us data was not factored into October's monthly sales charts. Martin Zagorsek VP at The NPD Group told GameDaily that "we typically add a few retailers and lose one or two" and defends the company's results, adding "overall our market coverage has not changed very much compared to last year." More details on the change in NPD numbers at the original report.

NPD Defends Integrity of its Video Game Data [GameDaily]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles