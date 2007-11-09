Oblivion PSP Finally Officially Cancelled?

We've received a few tips from readers today who have been contacted by their local Gamestop drones bringing them bad news—The Elder Scrolls Travels: Oblivion has been cancelled for the PSP. Rumors about the game's cancellation have been swirling since... well, since it didn't ship in the Spring of 2007 as previously planned. However, strong rumours indicating that the game was finally kaput were hinted at this summer.

We've not heard word from Bethesda Softworks, but the game has indeed been removed from Gamestop's online store. We're waiting to hear back from the Elder Scrolls developer on the matter and hope to dash your dreams officially soon.

Thanks for the tips, Ryan and Paul.