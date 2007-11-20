Obsidian's Avellone Explains Game Development, Visually

So, you guys might know Obsidian's Chris Avellone as one of the designers behind Fallout 2 and Planescape Torment. But it turns out he also has another talent that's well worth checking out - he does rather hilarious game development-related cartoons on his MySpace blog.

One of his latest posts shows off the illustrations he did for Schizoid developer Bill Dugan's talk on developer-publisher relations at the recent IGDA Leadership Forum in San Francisco.

Turns out they're funny, pungent illustrations (including a swearword or too, warning) of how those pesky publishers and developers fight like dogs and cats living together - resulting in mass hysteria.

