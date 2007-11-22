OFLC Happy With New Soldier Of Fortune: Payback

Mid last month, we heard the news that Activision had pushed the Australian release of Soldier of Fortune: Payback to 2008.

Then, a mere four days later, the OFLC refused the title classification, effectively preventing its sale in the country.

Today, Activision has let us know that a reworked version submitted to the OFLC has been granted a perfectly alright MA 15+ rating. Which means it should be on track for its release next year.

According to the publisher, the tweaked version has reduced ragdoll physics and blood effects, and no dismemberment.

