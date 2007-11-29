Old People Sometimes Play Wii, We Get It Already

Dear mainstream media, Please listen up. Some senior citizens in some retirement homes play the Wii. We heard the story before, and it was really nice. And then we heard it about 1000 times since. This is no longer a story, along with these other topics:

1. The Wii is in demand this Christmas. 2. It will be tough to get a Wii this Christmas, especially for a senior. 3. Elvis is still alive, and he owns a Wii.

As an alternative, may we recommend that Wii causes cancer story you've prewritten for January.

