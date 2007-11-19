Optimus Prime Lights Altair's Darkest Hour

So there you are, playing through Assassin's Creed, which - faux sci-fi trappings or not - is set in the 12th century. Long time ago. Lot earlier than the invention of transforming children's toys. Or trucks. Which is why it's a little confusing to clamber up and see this intricately-carved wooden window/doorway thing. A little confusing, and a whole lot of awesome.
[Image][thanks YumBum!]
