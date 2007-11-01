I was little excited over Orcs & Elves, if only because I watched McWhertor guiltily enjoy the game for an extended period of time at EA's press area while empty, mirage-like Rock Band boxes called my name in the background. Now I'm excited about Orcs & Elves on the DS because early buyers will get a Limited Edition version that includes a free, Nintendo-approved stylus. My cynical side realises that you really should get something free for playing cellphone games that have been ported to your DS, but that side of me would never have played this game if it didn't leave the cellphone.
Orcs & Elves DS Boasts Free Stylus, For A Limited Time
