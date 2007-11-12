Original Final Fantasy Tactics Promo

Kotakuite GameFan1980 was digging through some game discs and ran across an old PSX demo disc. On popping it in he was treated to this great promo for the original Final Fantasy Tactics. Pretty great stuff here for Final Fantasy fans and is rather lengthy for a thing of this sort, coming in at 2:17 (that's two minutes, not two hours). The voiceover is great and the guy gives a fairly dramatic reading to such great lines as "Be clever, be ruthless, or be dead!" Classic.