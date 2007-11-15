Osaka Cops Protect, Serve, Tamagotchi

Yes, Tamagotchi has a couple video games under its belt. There's merchandising, too! You'd think with all that, Bandai Namco wouldn't have to resort to things like, I dunno, enlisting Osaka cops to promote its upcoming anime Appearing on Film: Tamagotchi — Lost in Space. The Osaka police will offer movie ticket discounts to individuals who subscribe to a crime info email list. There is one word for this and that word is "kooky." Bandai Police [Variety via AnimeNewsNetwork][Image]