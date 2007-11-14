The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Our Computer Contest Answers (Bring the Hate!)

blacksitecomputerschwaglanswers.jpg Some of you might have found this contest "easy." It's only easy if you don't take into consideration that you're playing for a pricey computer. If you think about that, then you realize: This contest was very hard. Remember at the beginning of this contest, when we said this was "sadistic"? We weren't joking. Heck, anyone who entered our PS3 contest can tell you that! It was. So feel free to hate us, but you knew what you were getting into. (And trust me, the finalists will have it bad, too.) We've put the answers after the jump for you to compare — dashing your dreams or inflating them. Onward!

1). http://kotaku.com/gaming/halo/fancy-gold+tinted-wearable-halo-helmet-315472.php

2). http://kotaku.com/gaming/hot-tears-of-shame/pikachus-lady-business-exposed-311665.php

3). http://kotaku.com/gaming/prize/japanese-dude-wins-100-xbox-360-games-309574.php 93 disc-based games 7 Xbox LIVE Arcade titles 100 games total

4). http://kotaku.com/gaming/notag/leave-luck-to-heaven-tattoo-307339.php#c2567325

5). http://kotaku.com/gaming/tgs07/attack-of-the-clones-and-ash-303218.php They marched with eight stormtroopers.

6). http://kotaku.com/gaming/tgs07/docomo-cellphone-bowling-302751.php Sprit

7). http://kotaku.com/gaming/swag/obligatory-picture-of-a-bag-296519.php IBM

8). http://kotaku.com/gaming/gc07/pony-friends-more-mature-more-gruesome-than-originally-thought-292495.php Grenades

9). http://kotaku.com/gaming/entertain-friends-and-family/make-your-own-atari-2600-labels-288022.php Fuckin' Birds

10). http://kotaku.com/gaming/contest/ps3-contest-the-answers-249042.php 16 cone hats

That last one was a MAJOR HINT. There were 8 stormtroppers — not 13, 9, 6 or 7 or 7.2 or 7-but-maybe-8-I'm-not-sure. There were eight in that clip. For those of you who found clips elsewhere, you're eagerness is appreciated, but wrong. And for those bitching and moaning about that stormtropper sliver, here's the logic: If Han Solo shot that stormtropper sliver with a blaster, you'd say he shot a stormtrooper. Over 25 percent of our contestants got this correct (but loads of them fucked up elsewhere). All those people probably miscounted cone hats! So, if you said eight, chances are your chances are good to be picked by Mini-Bash. Those lucky 13 will be notified throughout the day. Don't ask me if you were picked unless you totally want me to hate you. Like some of you hate me right now.

SLIVER.jpg Plunkett offered up this funny: "You look pretty sliver for a stormtrooper."

Comments

  • Camb3h Guest

    Woah, I got them all right. Even the sliver! Crazy.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles