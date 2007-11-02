Overlord DLC Overload In November

Have you been sitting on your copy of Overlord for the Xbox 360, eagerly awaiting new content to stroke the master of evil lurking deep inside you? Did you already trade the game in? You traded it, didn't you? Well go buy it again, because Codemasters is unleashing not one, not two, but three content packs for the game this month via Xbox Live. First off we have the promised split-screen multiplayer pack, which allows two players to battle simultaneously on one system and includes a bonus co-op map. Next we have the first of two premium packs, Raising Hell. This single player pack adds a portal to hell for each of the game's five kingdoms, where you'll fight the fallen heroes in order to save your loyal peasants from eternal damnation. Finally there's the Overlord: Challenge Pack, which introduces seven new online multiplayer maps and Legendary difficulty mode for the single player game. That's a hell of a lot of downloadable content in one month. No word on point prices for the premium content yet, but rest assured they will cost you money.

OVERLORDâ„¢: RAISING HELL - Premium Downloadable content Prepare to go deeper into the Overlord's twisted world as this single-player expansion pack opens a series of hellish new levels. Complete with new enemies and objectives, each new level is a supernatural abyss - a hell for each of the game's five kingdoms: Mellow Hills, Evernight, Heaven's Peak, the Golden Halls and the Ruborian Desert.

Access to each abyss is via a portal, which opens once a kingdom has been successfully conquered and the previous ruler banished to a personal hell within. However it's not just the fallen heroes that have been dragged into the abyss: the Overlord's newly loyal peasants have also been taken down into hell too.

With the undead denizens of each abyss on the attack and threatening the Overlord's reign above ground, there's only one thing for it: assemble your minion army, descend into each abyss and embark on a fresh wave of tyranny in order to return the serfs to their homelands, defeat the fallen heroes once and for all, and claim the throne of each kingdom's underworld.

OVERLORDâ„¢: CHALLENGE PACK - Premium Downloadable content. This additional premium download content pack is ideal for Overlords who really have something to prove. There's pillaging fun with seven new online multiplayer maps, including the competitive 'Capture the Maiden' map and 'Protect Your Power', where players must defend the Overlord's tower against waves of enemy attack.

Putting minions through their toughest workout, the Challenge pack also introduces a "Legendary" difficulty mode, which challenges players to achieve Legendary status by using their most aggressive minion managing skills to complete the game under exceptional bad-ass circumstances.

OVERLORDâ„¢: SPLIT-SCREEN MULTIPLAYER PACK - Free Downloadable Content. The free update will be available alongside the premium packs and will enable players to go head to head in an all-new split screen multiplayer mode. In addition to providing split screen play on all of the game's original multiplayer maps, the update will also introduce a new multiplayer map, Rocky Race, which sees a pair of Overlords working cooperatively to survive the onslaught of an arch rock giant on the rampage.

All three content packs are set to be available this November from Xbox LIVE Marketplace for the Xbox 360, with Microsoft Point pricing to be announced. All three packs require players to have a full copy of Overlord for Xbox 360 in order to experience the additional content. For all the latest information and videos, be sure to visit www.codemasters.com/overlord