Oz Assassin's Creed Delayed? [Update]

Tipster MercSal, who happens to work in games retail, sends word that Assassin's Creed has been pushed back to the 21st in Australia. I'm in the process of contacting Ubisoft to confirm.

Mind you, it doesn't help that I happened to spy some delay speculation over on the Atomic forums.

With an original release date of the 16th, this delay would add an extra week to our wait for Ubisoft Montreal's utterly amazing third-person action title.

Remember, this is currently just a rumour... SO DON'T PANIC. I'll let you know as soon as I have more info.

Update: Ubisoft's Oz office has confirmed that Assassin's Creed has been delayed. Here's the statement going out to retailers:

Due to manufacturing and freight difficulties during this time of year, Ubisoft Australia & New Zealand were unable to receive their full allocation of Assassins Creed stock required to fulfill all Day One orders. In an effort to treat all retailers and consumers fairly, Ubisoft will wait until the balance of stock is received in our warehouse before we ship the game. The new street date for Assassin's Creed on both Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 will be Wednesday 21st November. Please ensure that your stores are aware of this development so they can correctly answer any customer enquiries they may receive. Ubisoft sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this delay has caused to your staff and customers.

For our international readers, please note that this affects Australia and New Zealand only.