We're quite partial to a nice gaming toy/paperweight here at the Tower. This one, however, goes a little beyond nice. It's wonderful. Exquisite, even. It's Doktor A's "The Secret History of Video Games: Pac Gentleman", which he describes thusly:

When this game was first released in 1880 it was so hugely popular in taverns and inns that the bank of England was forced to mint more threepenny bits to keep up with demand. The game was created by messrs Nam & Nam and Co. as a novelty pastime for the masses. Outdoing the previous top public house game of Shove Ha'penny.

Hrm, indeed, quite, hrmm, yes. More pics after the link. Doktor A - Spit & Polish Custom Toy Extravaganza [UR Lifestyle]