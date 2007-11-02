The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Pac-Gentleman

pacgentleman.jpgWe're quite partial to a nice gaming toy/paperweight here at the Tower. This one, however, goes a little beyond nice. It's wonderful. Exquisite, even. It's Doktor A's "The Secret History of Video Games: Pac Gentleman", which he describes thusly:

When this game was first released in 1880 it was so hugely popular in taverns and inns that the bank of England was forced to mint more threepenny bits to keep up with demand. The game was created by messrs Nam & Nam and Co. as a novelty pastime for the masses. Outdoing the previous top public house game of Shove Ha'penny.

Hrm, indeed, quite, hrmm, yes. More pics after the link. Doktor A - Spit & Polish Custom Toy Extravaganza [UR Lifestyle]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles