Pac-Gentleman: The ROM Hack

Sure, real-life faux antiquities, such as Doktor A's "The Secret History of Video Games: Pac Gentleman" are okay, I guess, if only as a curiosity. But from what I understand, the gameplay is total shit, even by 1880's standards.
Thankfully, the industrious LiveJournalists of the world with ROM hacking skills took the liberty of fashioning themselves a Pac-Gentleman binary playable in MAME. It seems very much like the original, but with mustachioed ghosts, a derby wearing protagonist and period appropriate language.
Pac Gentleman [S.D. Lawrence, ESQ LTD. via MAKE]
