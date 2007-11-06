Pac-Gentleman: The ROM Hack

Sure, real-life faux antiquities, such as Doktor A's "The Secret History of Video Games: Pac Gentleman" are okay, I guess, if only as a curiosity. But from what I understand, the gameplay is total shit, even by 1880's standards.

Thankfully, the industrious LiveJournalists of the world with ROM hacking skills took the liberty of fashioning themselves a Pac-Gentleman binary playable in MAME. It seems very much like the original, but with mustachioed ghosts, a derby wearing protagonist and period appropriate language.

