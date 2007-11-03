Pac-Txt: A Pac-Man Text Adventure

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

pactext.jpgI'm not sure what's more soul-crushing—that someone took the effort to write a web-based Pac-Man text adventure in the style of Zork or that I just spent fifteen minutes ensuring that it adhered to the maze layout perfectly. Regardless, your semi-daily reminder that someone has far too much time on their hands is at the official Pac-Txt site.

