Paid DLC Coming To WiiWare

Yes, not even Nintendo can resist a sip from the fountain of downloadable content. The WiiWare port of Bandai Namco's Mojipittan will, according to Famitsu, give players the option of plonking down cash for more levels and themes when it launches next March in Japan. Come on, Nintendo fans. Quit your crying. You knew this day would come the second you could point out your credit card details on a Wii Remote.

