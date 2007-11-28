PAIN Afflicting PlayStation Store On Thursday

Looks like Thursday's PlayStation Store update with bring PAIN with it, as the game's producer Jason Coker mentions at the official U.S. PlayStation blog. For those unaware of PAIN's premise, you essentially launch some hapless ragdoll of an avatar against all manner of things. Hence, PAIN. I played a bit of the game at Tokyo Game Show, but may not have spent enough time with it to "get" what it was all about. Coker walks you through in his latest entry. Hope they've got a demo planned to clue the clueless in.

Bring the PAIN - Thursday [PlayStation.blog]