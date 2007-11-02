The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Patrick Stewart To Captain Nintendo DS UK Ad Campaign

picard_with_flute.jpgNicole Kidman isn't the only celeb that loves the Nintendo DS under contractual obligation, as Gamespot writes that British actor Patrick Stewart has joined the paid ranks of those enamored with the dual-screen device. He'll be featured in a series of ads this holiday season that include "who's who" types like current pitch woman Nicole Kidman and "who?" types like Julie Walters, Phillip Schofield, Fern Britton, Zoe Ball, and Johnny Ball.

Stewart's certainly got the nerd cred to pitch video games, that's for sure. His roles in Dune, Star Trek: The Next Generation and X-Men have earned him legions of fans who also like staring at screens indoors. We can only hope he's been tapped to pitch the just-announced Sight Training: Enjoy Exercising and Relaxing Your Eyes. An hilarious send up in which he's tortured for days and asked how many lights he sees behind his Cardassian tormentor practically writes itself.

Nintendo UK: We are inclusive, not exclusive [Gamespot]

