PAX Autographed GH Guitar on eBay to Benefit Child's Play

GHguitarcp.jpgChild's Play is getting a lot of love today here on Kotaku (as well it should). Here we have a nice wireless PS2 Guitar Hero guitar for auction up on eBay to benefit Penny Arcade's up and coming charity. But this isn't any ordinary GH guitar, this one has been autographed by some of the biggest names to appear at PAX '07. The (mostly) complete list of autographers includes:

* Tycho and Gabe * Wil Wheaton * Jonathan Coulton * Caitlin Glass (Winry from FMA) * Gus Sorola, Geoff Ramsey, and Burnie Burns (Simmons, Grif, and Church from RvB) * Harmonix Employees (Makers of Guitar Hero): Alex Rigopulos (Co Founder), Sean Baptiste (Community Director), Dan Teasdale (Senior Programmer) * Dave Grossman (Co-Creator of Monkey Island, Day of the Tentacle, and the new Sam and Max) * Ron Gilbert (Co-Creator of Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion) * Members of Optimus Rhyme * Members of The MiniBosses * Liz Excitement from Freezepop * MC Frontalot

The item just went up and bidding starts at a modest $US 25. There are nearly ten days left to bid and I'm sure this is an item that will fetch a nice high price. 100% of the proceeds will go to Child's Play. Just think, if you win it, you can use it to raise even more money for Child's Play at Funde Razor!

PAX07 Signed Guitar Hero Guitar [eBay]

