Perception and JoWood Do Legal Dance. Again

You may remember some time ago that Australian developer Perception was working on a game based on the Stargate SG-1 franchise. The title was to be published by JoWood.

However, in late 2005, JoWood decided to pull the plug. According to the publisher, it was unhappy with both the quality and speed of Perception's work. Perception quickly filed charges of defamation against Albert Seidl, the company's CEO. As far as I'm aware, those proceedings are ongoing.

Now Perception is after damages, in the order of â‚¬8 million. Going by the official statement from Perception, if it wins the case, the payout could destroy JoWood.

Press release after the jump.

Perception [Official site, via Sumea]