Persona 3 Gets Anime

PlayStation 2 RPG Persona 3 is getting its own TV anime spinoff. The show, called Persona -trinity soul-, takes place ten years after the game in a city where the dead have risen with their skins turned inside out. Yummy! The cartoon character designs are being created by the game's character designer, so expect the to hopefully have that same Persona 3 look. Show starts this January in Japan.

