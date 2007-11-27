Philippine President Now Resides In Second Life

Philippine President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo wanted to make an impact with the announcement of the new Philippine National Innovation Strategy. So what did she do to commemorate the occasion? What anyone would do—she created her own Second Life avatar to hang out in IBM's Second Life Innovation Center. For now, that's the entire story. But we'll keep you apprised to any developments as to her choice of virtual penis manufacturer.

Arroyo activates virtual self in Second Life [via gamepolitics][image]