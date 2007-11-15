Couple of weeks back, Philadelphia Police Officer Charles Cassidy was shot and killed. He was the third Officer shot that week. Understandably, the notion of gun crime is a sensitive one in Philadelphia right now. So when tons of large posters and bus ads for the upcoming Hitman movie went up all over the city, people got a little upset. Police complained, the Mayor's office found out, and asked for the posters to be taken down. Which they were. The report claims the ads "show a man pointing a gun, with a nearly naked woman draped over him", though the above pic is as close as we could find to a poster fitting that description. HITMAN OFFED [Philadelphia Daily News, thanks Derek!]
Philly Pulls Down Hitman Movie Posters
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink