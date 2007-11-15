Philly Pulls Down Hitman Movie Posters

Couple of weeks back, Philadelphia Police Officer Charles Cassidy was shot and killed. He was the third Officer shot that week. Understandably, the notion of gun crime is a sensitive one in Philadelphia right now. So when tons of large posters and bus ads for the upcoming Hitman movie went up all over the city, people got a little upset. Police complained, the Mayor's office found out, and asked for the posters to be taken down. Which they were. The report claims the ads "show a man pointing a gun, with a nearly naked woman draped over him", though the above pic is as close as we could find to a poster fitting that description. HITMAN OFFED [Philadelphia Daily News, thanks Derek!]