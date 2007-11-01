Phoenix Wright Makes Ace Attorneys?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

phoenix_wright_news.jpgPhoenix Wright may be a fun...ish game, but it certainly can't teach you to be a real lawyer like those guys on TV, right? Not so! Capcom producer Minae Matsukawa tells a story of real life proof that Phoenix Wright is the best lawyer teaching tool for the DS of all time.

...a gentleman came up to me and said that he was a professor at a law school! He told me that as an educator of lawyers-to-be, he highly recommended the "Ace Attorney" games to his students.

Was it a prank?

While he wasn't trying to teach the law system in the game, since as I just mentioned, the game system is purely fictional, I think the basic ideas that a lawyer should trust their client, and to expose lies to find the truth - those are things that are pretty universal, and things we can all learn about.

It's true. And you never know when you'll need to summon ghosts into courtrooms, either. OBJECTION!

When You Play "Phoenix Wright," Are You Really Phoenix Wright? [mtvmultiplayer]

