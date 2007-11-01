Pirates Of The Caribbean Online Launched

Disney's free-to-play unless you want the good stuff MMORPG Pirates of the Caribbean has officially set sail, charting a course to Macs and PCs around the globe. Create your own pirate character, captain a ship, and follow the fabled call of the booty wherever it may lead as you interact with other players as well as characters from the blockbuster movie franchise. The game features a Voodoo magic system, gambling parlor games like poker and blackjack, and just a whole lot of pirate goodness for the low price of free. Players opting to spend $US 9.95 a month ($US 4.95 the first month) for Unlimited Access get the ability to form guilds, special equipment, better ships, and are generally better pirates because they are giving Disney money. You can visit www.PiratesOnline.com to give the game a go. May god have mercy on your soul.

DISNEY'S PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN ONLINE SETS SAIL

Highly Anticipated Free-to-Play Massively Multiplayer Online Game Launches for PC and Mac Platforms

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - October 31, 2007 - Disney Online today announced that Pirates of the Caribbean Online (www.PiratesOnline.com), an immersive massively multiplayer online game (MMOG) and virtual world inspired by the popular film franchise, has launched for the PC and Mac platforms. Pirates of the Caribbean Online allows thousands of players to fully experience the adventures made famous in the films and explore beyond these boundaries in a quest to become the most legendary pirate on the high seas.

"The launch of Pirates of the Caribbean Online opens up an entirely new world of pirate adventures to thousands of fans who can now play alongside their favourite characters in a fully-immersive environment that builds on and goes beyond the epic stories created in the films," said Paul Yanover, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Disney Online. "We believe the game's focus on action and adventure, combined with many customisation options will appeal to a broad audience of both gamers and fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as they set out on their own course to live the legend."

In Pirates of the Caribbean Online, players create and customise their own pirate, captain their own ship, and assemble a crew of their fellow rogues in an effort to become the Caribbean's most legendary Pirate. Along the way, players will interact with characters made popular by the films, like Jack Sparrow, Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann, and will also encounter a host of new characters and enemies unique to the game. To become the most notorious pirate, players must forge alliances, hunt for buried treasure, battle evil undead forces, and use cunning and strategy to outwit their foes.

Game features include:

â€¢ Create your own Pirate character - Players choose from over a million combinations to fully customise their own Pirate (body type, face, hair, clothing, names, etc.).

â€¢ Set sail on your own Pirate ship - Captain your own ship then recruit a crew of fellow players to set sail for the adventure of a lifetime.

â€¢ Quest for adventure and treasure - Embark on ship and land-based missions to locate buried treasure. Explore lush jungles, volcanic caves, and vast tropical islands but beware of traps, ambushes, and double-crosses which are an every day occurrence when keeping company with Pirates.

â€¢ Use advanced weaponry - Players engage in epic battles using a variety of weapons such as cutlasses, grenades, pistols and cannons and can unlock more powerful weapons as they improve their reputation as a fighter to be reckoned with.

â€¢ Become a legend - Master a variety of skills, including sword fighting, card playing, and treasure hunting to become the most notorious pirate in the world.

â€¢ Work your Voodoo Magic - Voodoo magic is used to heal, travel and cast curses on enemies.

â€¢ Get some Booty - Earn extra loot by competing in parlor games such as poker and blackjack.

â€¢ Build a notorious crew or guild - Players band together with others for expanded adventures and added power, forming a crew for quick battles or joining a guild for longer-term strategy.

â€¢ Grow your wealth with money and rare items - Hunt for buried treasure including gold, precious gems and mysterious artifacts.

The successful Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006) and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007), has grossed close to $2.7 billion at the worldwide box office.

Pirates of the Caribbean Online, developed and published by Disney Online, is rated E10+ and features lower PC and Mac system requirements than most other games in this genre, allowing for easier access to a broader audience of players.

Players can download the game directly and access additional information at the game's Web site, www.PiratesOnline.com. A portion of the game is available for free and players can get unlimited access for a monthly subscription fee. At launch, Disney Online is offering new players subscriptions to Unlimited Access for a first-month fee of $4.95 and continuing with a $9.95 fee for following months.