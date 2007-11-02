Pirates VS. Ninjas Vaguely Dated For 360

Back in August when Blazing Lizard first unveiled Pirates vs. Ninjas Dodgeball, they hadn't quite nailed down a platform for the ultimate battle between the stealthy master assassins and the loud, brash, smelly sea dogs. Well now the stage has been set, and X marks the spot. Gamecock Media group has announced that Pirates vs. Ninjas Volleyball will be debuting on Xbox Live Arcade in early 2008.
"It is no secret that Pirates and Ninjas have beef," stated Chris Stockman, Studio Director of Blazing Lizard. "But it turns out both have a great love for dodgeball and unique skills when it comes to playing the game. We are bringing together sworn enemies for what I can guarantee will be explosive dodgeball action."
The Ninjas and Pirates will be joined by three as-of-yet unannounced teams, though my money is on Robots, Zombies, and...oh I dunno. Hippies? Why the hell not. Go crazy with it.
Blazing Lizard's Pirates vs. NinjasTM Dodgeball To Hit Xbox 360 LIVE Arcade
Eternally Warring Camps To Meet On Neutral Ground For The First Time - The Dodgeball Court
Cockpit, Austin, TX - November 1, 2007 - Gamecock Media Group announced today that Blazing Lizard's Pirates vs. Ninjasâ„¢ Dodgeball will debut on Xbox LIVEâ„¢ Arcade on Xbox 360â„¢ in early 2008. The title looks to answer the age-old question of which much-revered profession is better, by settling the score...with (dodge)balls.
Pirates vs. Ninjasâ„¢ Dodgeball will have sea-faring thieves squaring off against stealthy martial artists in beautiful environments. The game will allow for up to eight players and offer five teams, including pirates and ninjas and three more that will announced soon. Each team has their own unique style and techniques and is hell-bent on destroying the opposition.
Look for Pirates vs. Ninjasâ„¢ Dodgeball to hit an Xbox near you in early 2008.
