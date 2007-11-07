Irish gambling site Paddy Power is taking bets on which video game will come out on top the week before Christmas (ending November 22nd). While most Kotaku readers surely know gaming so well that it's almost cheating, betting is off limits to US residents. Still, we had a good time looking through the odds. The site currently favours Need for Speed ProStreet 11-10—in their eyes, it's pretty much a sure thing. Fifa 08 comes in second at 2-1 and The SImpsons game is third at 3-1. (All listings appear to be cross platform). The best odds on the list? Balloon Pop. Yup, 250:1 on that longshot...which trust us, isn't even worth the 50-cent bet you have in mind. And that 50 Cent album that just streamed into your consciousness? Also worth ignoring.
Place Your Bets On Holiday Bestsellers...Literally
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink