Play A Game, Feed The Hungry

The premise is simple. You play this game, called FreeRice. You get asked a bunch of questions aimed at testing your vocabulary. For every one you get right, ten grains of rice are donated to the The United Nations World Food Program by the game's sponsors (Apple, Time|Life, American Express, etc). Doesn't sound like much, but the more you play, and the more people play, the more free food gets sent to the world's hungry. No jokes, no catch.

Free Rice [FreeRice, via TIGSource]