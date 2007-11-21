The future is not now. But it is soon. Remember that streaming games technology we posted about a little whiles back? Something very similar, and a bit more concrete, has just been announced by t5 Labs for the US and Europe. Using a set-top box, t5 say they'll be able to stream console games straight to your TV, just like on-demand movies. No word on pricing schemes or participating publishers (though t5 say they're currently in negotiations), but they're hoping to launch in Q2 2008 in Europe, with a Q3 launch in the US to follow. 'Pay for play' gaming a reality [MCV][Image]
Play Console & PC Games Without A Console Or PC
