Play Famicom Carts On Your DS

Take all the random crap you can stuff into your DS's GBA slot. Nintendo-related or otherwise. Now pile them all into a hill. Because this King needs a hill to be King of. This is the CYBER Familator Lite. You plug it into your GBA slot, you plug in a Famicom cartridge, and you can play Famicom games on it. No need for wires, no need for Ben Heck, it all just works. Thing's even got a TV-out port, so your whole family can watch you stumble through Japanese Famicom games with little/no idea of what the hell's going on. CYBERãƒ»ãƒ•ã‚¡ãƒŸãƒ¬ãƒ¼ã‚¿Liteï¼ˆDS Liteå°‚ç”¨ [CyberGadget, via DS Fanboy]